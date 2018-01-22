Reflektion Releases Behavioral Email Solution

Reflektion, providers of an artificial intelligence-powered personalization platform for retail, today launched a behavioral email solution and new strategic partnerships with Oracle Responsys and Bronto. The solution comes with individualized email triggers, such as abandoned cart and abandoned browse.

Reflektion's behavioral email solution delivers individually tailored email by responding directly to every individuals' shopping behavior, such as personal preferences or cart abandonment events.

Combined with its individualized email merchandising solution, which automatically embeds individually relevant product and content into retailers' promotional email, Reflektion now offers a suite of email solutions aimed at making content hyper-relevant to each recipient.

"With the new Reflektion recommendations in our abandoned cart and abandoned browse emails, we've seen an increase in email open rates averaging 31 percent and an increase in email-generated revenue of approximately 22 percent," said Bill Finch, interactive creative director and senior user experience designer at FramesDirect.com, in a statement. "Retailers continue to struggle with declining response and deliverability rates, and consumers are demanding more seamless, relevant, and engaging experiences from their favorite brands," said Kurt Heinemann, Reflektion's chief marketing officer, in a statement. "When today's digital customers aren't treated as individuals, they simply ignore emails and other forms of messaging from brands. But when retailers create a truly individualized experience, customers are more apt to click through, engage on the site, convert, and remain loyal. That’s what our behavioral email solution does for our clients."

