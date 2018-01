Altify, a provider of digital sales transformation technology, today announced its Winter '18 release, designed to boost collaboration among B2B sales people, helping them set up their account plans iand get guidance on the right level of planning for every opportunity, while also providing more data and insight.

"The best enterprise sales leaders understand that sales is a team sport," said Anthony Reynolds, CEO of Altify, in a statement. "Our latest release gives sales leaders real insight on their key accounts and strategic opportunities, with the ease and simplicity of a solution to empower the entire extended team. Best of all, with our new plan set up, sales reps will spend less time planning and more time in front of the customer."

Altify's Winter '18 release gives executives total control over account plans and sales deals. It takes advantage of Salesforce.com's Lightning platform. Opportunity and account plans can be configured so users only see what they need based on account size or deal complexity.

Altify Winter '18 focuses on the following:

Deal management and team management dashboards that provide coaching insight, monitor activity, and look for the right engagement with prospects. Key plan elements can be exported to PowerPoint and Word for executive meetings and deal reviews.

Guided workflows that allow sales teams to create new account plans in minutes. Pre-configured opportunity plan types help salespeople get started and enable everyone in the wider team to get involved and to understand client needs and their role on the account team from the outset.

A Salesforce-native, collaborative user experience with a single cloud repository that stores all sales plan assets. The new features and improvements are available in both Salesforce Lightning and Salesforce Classic.

Print Version Page 1

To contact the editors, please email editor@destinationCRM.com