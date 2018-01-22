Logo
Vungle Releases Self-Serve Platform for Mobile Advertisers
Vungle Self-Serve provides access to premium publisher inventory and advanced campaign creation and targeting tools to advertisers.
Posted Jan 22, 2018
Vungle, a provider of a performance marketing platform for in-app video ads, has launched its Self-Serve platform for advertisers. The Vungle Self-Serve platform enables users to set up campaigns, automatically create videos, and manage assets and targeting.

"Vungle's new Self-Serve platform levels the playing field in terms of access to high-value consumers for any advertiser," said Martin Price, vice president of product at Vungle, in a statement. "With our Self-Serve option, advertisers of all sizes can now access the full Vungle performance marketing platform, including our industry-leading creative automation and targeting technologies."

The Vungle Self-Serve platform enables users to create campaigns, set optimization targets, and upload images and video to automatically create a variety of ad units. Vungle algorithms then automatically test each creative asset and optimize for the units that best meet the advertisers' performance metrics. Marketers can see real-time campaign performance by publisher, creative, and territory and adjust bids and targeting option, or rely on Vungle's automated systems.

"We really appreciate Vungle's new self-service platform," said Viktoria Kuksa, user acquisition specialist at Pretty Simple Games, in a statement. "It offers more flexibility to create and optimize campaigns and creatives with ease."

