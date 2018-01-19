Contactually Launches Best Time to Send Feature

Contactually, a cloud-based intelligent customer relationship marketing platform for real estate, has launched the Best Time To Email feature, which uses data intelligence to determine the optimum time to send email. Contactually's Best Time To Email feature looks for behavioral patterns in each contact's email history and determines when that specific contact is most likely to read and respond to email from the user. This highly personalized data is then presented as a strategic recommendation of the optimum time to send the next email. "Contactually was created based on the belief that great relationships grow great businesses. Best Time To Email was created to help our customers maximize the responses they receive from their network, as a result, helping them grow their businesses," said Zvi Band, Contactually's CEO and co-founder, in a statement. "By continuously analyzing the more than 200 million relationships between Contactually users and their networks, we have created a tool that delivers strong results. Our users have already seen a 20 percent increase in responses when using this feature. This increased responsiveness is a huge advantage for an individual agent, team, or entire office." Print Version Page 1 To contact the editors, please email editor@destinationCRM.com Every month, CRM magazine covers the customer relationship management industry and beyond. To subscribe, please visit http://www.destinationCRM.com/subscribe/