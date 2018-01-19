Acxiom Enhances Measurement Solution

Acxiom, a marketing data provider, has enhanced the Acxiom Measurement Solution, part of Acxiom Analytics' portfolio of omnichannel analytics services. The solution now offers more robust reporting, increased speed to insightsm and greater opportunity for inflight campaign optimization.

The Acxiom Measurement Solution now leverages Hadoop and other big data technologies to decrease data processing time and increase speed to campaign performance insights. Additionally, the solution now offers enhanced data visualization, reporting, and a new subscription-based model. Acxiom Measurement Solution can be delivered across all marketing channels, including digital, direct mail, email, and TV, and allows users to measure incremental lift across both digital and offline sales channels.

"As the number of digital and offline consumer touchpoints continues to grow, the measurement maze has become increasingly difficult for marketers to navigate," said David Cole, vice president of analytics at Acxiom, in a statement. "Finding a partner that understands the nuances of omnichannel is crucial. Investing in test and control experiments and a unified data layer for bringing customer data together helps advertisers gain cross-platform insights and make data-driven marketing decisions."

Acxiom Analytics' solutions enable companies to quantify the impact of campaign investments in driving audience reach, response, and revenue lift. Acxiom Measurement Solution offers robust analytics and appraisal capabilities using first-, second-, and third-party data in a privacy-compliant manner.

Print Version Page 1

To contact the editors, please email editor@destinationCRM.com