FullContact Acquires Mattermark

The acquisition of Mattermark adds 4 million companies and more than 20 million contacts to FullContact's patented identity graph, which already houses data on more than15 million companies and 1 billion people profiles. Mattermark's data will complement FullContact's offering, providing additional information about companies' websites, number of employees, overviews, social profiles, industry data, and contact information.

"FullContact exists to enrich relationships and enable authentic connections between people," said Bart Lorang, CEO and co-founder of FullContact, in a statement. "We do this by resolving identities across social and digital channels and providing accurate and meaningful data. By incorporating Mattermark's unique data set into FullContact, we are able to provide customers with even richer information about companies and key employees."

"Mattermark was started with the mission to organize the world's business information," said Danielle Morrill, former CEO of Mattermark, now vice president of product at FullContact,in a statement. "The addition of Mattermark's data into FullContact's identity graph is a continuation of this mission and is excellent news for customers of both companies, as well as the marketplace. We are delighted to join a team with a strong overlap in both employee and customer value propositions."