Zendesk Joins Shopify Plus Technology Partner Program

Zendesk has joined the Shopify Plus Technology Partner Program, combining Zendesk's omnichannel customer support software with Shopify Plus' multichannel platform.

Merchants that use Shopify Plus and Zendesk have access to the full Zendesk product suite, including Zendesk Chat, Guide, Support, and Talk.

"It's an honor to be recognized as one of the leading technology partners in the Shopify Plus ecosystem," said Tom Keiser, chief operations officer at Zendesk, in a statement. "With customers expecting more than ever, it's crucial for ecommerce companies of all sizes to have the tools necessary for improving customer satisfaction. Shopify Plus merchants can now enjoy the ease of use, customization, and reporting insights needed to build better relationships and have conversations with their customers that will help improve conversion rates, decrease churn, and increase satisfaction."

"We are thrilled to welcome Zendesk to the Shopify Plus Technology Partner Program,"said Jamie Sutton, head of technology partnerships at Shopify Plus, in a statement. "This program recognizes the best-in-class solutions that, together with Shopify Plus, further enables the rapid growth and innovation possibilities of today's modern merchant. Bringing Zendesk on board recognizes the important role customer service plays in ensuring customer satisfaction and driving growth in ecommerce businesses."