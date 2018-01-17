Jivox Integrates IBM Watson Advertising's WEATHERfx Data

Jivox, a digital marketing technology provider, is integrating WEATHERfx data from IBM Watson Advertising (formerly The Weather Company's ad sales business) into the Jivox IQ platform that powers dynamic content optimization (DCO).

WEATHERfx leverages Watson Advertising's real-time weather data to uncover deep insights that could help predict consumer behavior and help marketers determine the right time and place to reach consumers. By interpreting and normalizing weather elements, sales, and/or consumer data, Watson Advertising identifies weather condition mixes most likely to drive behavior to create corresponding WEATHERfx triggers.

Through this integration, the WEATHERfx triggers will inform the Jivox DecisionGraph technology, its AI-powered recommendations, and dynamic audience scoring to allow brand marketers to optimize marketing campaigns in real time and adjust messaging and creative based on local weather conditions.

"Today's consumer is inundated with hundreds of marketing messages each day, most of which are unrelated to their next action or purchase potential," said Diaz Nesamoney, founder and CEO of Jivox, in a statement. "Now, brands have the capability to combine Watson Advertising's weather data with other first-party, third-party, and contextual data to activate accurate and meaningful messaging in real time. In addition, CPG brands will benefit from having data that does not rely on individual first-party data, which can be hard to obtain."

As a result of the WEATHERfx integration, Jivox clients will be able to tap into several added features, including the following:

Global weather data from The Weather Company;

Real-time weather data that is refreshed every 15 minutes for 2.2 billion locations;

Deeper insight on what products sell best under certain weather conditions;

Granular triggers that correspond to activity, relative condition, or product;

Dynamic targeting; and

Data availability across channels.

IBM acquired The Weather Company in October 2015.

Print Version Page 1

To contact the editors, please email editor@destinationCRM.com