commercetools Integrates Microservices Commerce Platform into Adobe Experience Cloud

commercetools, a provider of commerce software, has integrated with Adobe's new commerce microservices capabilities for Adobe Experience Cloud.

Adobe's commerce microservices are built on the Adobe Cloud Platform, allowing developers to deploy and customize code, reducing development time from weeks to hours. Because the solution is version-less, customizations will continue to work as companies upgrade other systems.

"Working with Adobe, we are accelerating the adoption of a microservices-based approach to commerce, which is absolutely necessary to keep pace with the demands of today's retail environment," said Arthur Lawida, president of commercetools, in a statement. "We have long evangelized a clear vision for how the speed and agility benefits of a cloud-based, microservices platform could disrupt the traditional commerce approach to overcome the inherent shortcomings of legacy commerce systems. The integration with Adobe furthers this vision, giving retailers a competitive edge via a commerce solution that exceeds consumer demands for an engaging, personalized, and omnichannel experience."

"commercetools is on the forefront of the transformational shift to microservices," said Errol Denger, director of commerce strategy at Adobe, in a statement. "The integration between commercetools and Adobe Experience Cloud will enable brands to quickly and easily deliver excellent omnichannel experiences to their customers."