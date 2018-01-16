ContentSquare Launches Auto-Zone for Website Tagging

ContentSquare, providers of a digital experience insights platform, today launched Auto-Zone, an artificial intelligence-based recognition algorithm that redefines online data collection by replacing content tagging and tag configuration with automatic element identification on each area of a website.

With Auto-Zone, marketers can set up content elements through the ContentSquare interface using artificial intelligence. The technology zones and provides semantic understanding of the data.

ContentSquare designed Auto-Zone for online businesses focused on succeeding at their digital transformation. With it, marketers will now be able to answer any question about customer behavior on their sites.

"With Auto-Zone we are defining the end of the tagging era," said Jonathan Cherki, CEO of ContentSquare, in a statement. "Before Auto-Zone, analytics required tags to measure behavior, and large amounts of time were spent tagging and updating them. This technology opens up the path toward a more semantic understanding and personalization of websites through analytics. For example, if hesitation on the add-to-cart button is trending up, then marketers will get notified about it, along with insights to increase buying incentives dynamically, such as implementing a new promotion or sale."

