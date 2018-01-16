Bizzabo Launches Next Generation of Its Event App

Bizzabo today launched the next generation of its mobile events app for Android and iPhone devices. The new app offers highly customizable branding capabilities and in-app feature for marketers.

Bizzabo's event success cloud helps marketers manage and track performance data from each event.

In addition to key branding capabilities across the event's app interface, the Bizzabo app enables marketers to do the following:

Provide attendees with real-time information, including a new agenda interface, session descriptions, ticket information, venue map, and more;

Build a community with a feature that enables attendee, one-to-one messaging;

Enable sponsors and exhibitors to set up special offers and benefit from branded profile pages;

Monitor social media activity and see how attendees expand the reach of the event; and

Analyze event performance.

"We were first to market with a comprehensive mobile solution for event engagement, which enabled us to collect years of customer feedback across thousands of events to surface the newest design and user experience trends," said Eran Ben-Shushan, co-founder and CEO of Bizzabo, in a statement. "Our new app is modern and sleek with significant customization capabilities and an expansive feature set. Unlike other event apps, our app is integral to our all-in-one event success platform that enables us to offer a more holistic experience for attendees that no other event app vendor can provide. In the $28 billion-dollar events software industry, we're offering the most capable app solution in an increasingly mobile market."

Print Version Page 1

To contact the editors, please email editor@destinationCRM.com