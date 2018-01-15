AgilOne Launches Lightning IQ B2B Marketing Customer Data Platform

AgilOne today launched AgilOne Lightning IQ, a data query tool integrated into a customer data platform that allows marketing teams to query massive amounts of customer data.

AgilOne also today released the AgilOne Customer Privacy API, which allows B2C companies to comply with privacy regulations and initiatives, including the European Union's General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) mandate that gives consumers the right to ask businesses to delete their data upon request. The AgilOne Customer Privacy API lets companies delete customer data and ensure consumers' right to be forgotten requests are honored.

AgilOne also added capabilities that enable real-time contextual interactions, through capabilities in AgilOne's 360 Profile UI and API. AgilOne's 360 Profile unifies cleansed, deduped, and stitched customer-level profile, transaction, and engagement data into a single profile at the customer level. The 360 Profile API can be leveraged to enable real-time contextual interactions in a variety of scenarios, such as call centers, online chat, and in-store clienteling.

