BirdEye Launches Goals for Small Businesses

Customer experience and business reputation company BirdEye has released Goals, a tool designed for small businesses to set and track goals for their reviews and ratings on third-party sites, allowing them to understand exactly how many authentic customer reviews they need to reach their desired ratings.

"Ratings are a direct reflection of customer happiness and one of the best ways to measure customer satisfaction" said Sumit Jain, chief technology officer at BirdEye, in a statement. "Our new Goals feature shows small businesses exactly how close they are to making the majority of their customers happy."

With BirdEye, small businesses can pick the ratings they consider representative of optimal customer happiness, then use the Goals feature to drive a focused customer feedback strategy. For example, a business with a 3.5 rating can set a target rating of 4.5. BirdEye's Goals Calculator then tells how many reviews it needs to reach its rating goal. It can even add in the average number of customers it sees each month and the Goals Calculator will estimate how long it will take to reach that goal.

BirdEye lets businesses set goals for overall ratings across all sites or just for ratings on specific review sites. Businesses can track the progress of their review generation campaigns over time with a goal tracking chart that shows them an updated count of how many reviews are still needed and how long it will take to collect those reviews.

"The Goals feature motivates businesses to consistently collect more feedback, and with more feedback comes a deeper understanding of what drives customer happiness," Jain said.

The BirdEye platform offers several tools help small businesses reach their goals, including the following:

Review Generation, to automatically ask every customer for a review via SMS or email;

Review Management, to respond directly to customer reviews on more than 200 sites from one place;

Review Marketing, to automatically share reviews to social channels, search engines, and websites; and

Reporting, to track reviews and ratings over time and by source and to track conversion rates of email and SMS campaigns.

Once a goal is reached, a new one can be set.

