Pitney Bowes Partners with FullContact

FullContact has entered a strategic partnership with Pitney Bowes to instantly turn any contact data point, including an email, social, or domain name, into a more complete personal or company profile, transforming partial identities into complete customer intelligence for marketers and sales professionals.

"With the rise of the data economy, organizations struggle keeping up with the fragmented nature of today's multichannel preferences," said Bart Lorang, CEO of FullContact, in a statement. "Our partnership with Pitney Bowes meets that challenge head on and will provide complete customer intelligence within the Pitney Bowes portfolio of solutions. It will allow you to understand the people behind the data so that you can build better relationships to the people that matter to your business." "For many years, understanding the customer has been a guessing game for many businesses. It doesn't have to be," said Bob Guidotti, executive vice president and president of software solutions at Pitney Bowes, in a statement. "Our alliance with FullContact will help us continue to deliver solutions that offer a single view of the customer and ensure that every touchpoint with a consumer is more meaningful, accurate, and precise."

Pitney Bowes' U.S. Master Location Database has more than 190 million address locations, detailing the location of homes, businesses, and destinations. The integration of FullContact data adds key descriptive information for contacts associated with these addresses.

Pitney Bowes and FullContact will provide a seamless integration between their respective offerings. Fully integrated as part of the Pitney Bowes portfolio, Pitney Bowes customers will be able to access lead enrichment and identity resolution to gain broader data and deeper insights into existing customer databases.

With just a single data point, FullContact automatically provides high-quality social, demographic, geographic, and psychographic data that includes the following: