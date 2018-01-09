Salesfuel Launches AdMall Digital Audit 2.0

SalesFuel has launched AdMall PRO's Digital Audit 2.0, helping sales professionals sell more digital advertising and marketing services.

Digital Audit is a real-time analysis of local prospects' digital marketing efforts. It allows users to capture any client's or advertising prospect's digital presence in less than a minute, revealing activity in digital advertising, local search SEO, social media, content marketing, web design, reputation management, and more.

"The 2018 redesign's improvements are based on new technology and data sources, AdMall's client survey responses, and feedback and focus groups with sellers of digital media. This 2.0 version lives up to our mission of helping teams to sell smarter," said SalesFuel CEO C.Lee Smith, in a statement. "Listening to user feedback and a having a constant eye on the future assures that SalesFuel's products stay firmly on the cutting-edge of trends, technology, and the ever-shifting sales landscape."

New features and updates include the following:

An entire section devoted to content marketing;

The ability for users to choose audience types to target;

A Facebook analysis to identify what might be wrong on business pages;

A reputation audit for ratings and reviews from customers. This includes industry-specific sites like Home Advisor, Angie's List, Auto Trader, BBB, Booking.com, Dealer Rater, Health Grades, Hotels.com, Houzz, Martindale, OpenTable, Rate MDs, Spa Finder, Trip Advisor, Trivago, Vitals, Wellness, and Zomato.

Better website analysis; and

Digital Alignment Score, which shows how advertisers' customers use digital and how that aligns with advertisers' current digital marketing efforts.

The popular Digital Audit reimagining also emphasizes information in the audit, including SEO, SEM, social media, content, website design, and reputation management.

