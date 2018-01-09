Sprinklr Announces New Advertising Cloud Solutions

Sprinklr recently announced two new solutions for its Advertising Cloud: Social DMP (data management platform) and Predictive Budget Allocation. The new solutions aim to solve brands’ biggest social advertising challenges by automatically organizing and segmenting unstructured customer data based on specific customer attributes, while optimizing budget distribution across campaigns to maximize ROI.

“Data is highly disorganized,” says Adrian Salonga, director of product management at Sprinklr. “There are significant manual tasks currently where teams have to upload data to different data warehouses or different data platforms and what tends to happen because of that lag time [is that] segments are outdated or disconnected.”

To help companies organize customer data, Social DMP provides four key features. First, it can quickly unify unstructured CRM lists, offline data, and streaming data across multiple databases and social channels—including Facebook, Snapchat, Pinterest, and Twitter—without the need to manually export or upload any customer data. Second, it can eliminate outdated and disconnected audience segments by automatically segmenting customer data based on paid, owned, and earned social media metrics. Segments can be further personalized based on market trends and customer behavior, and the reach of each segment can be estimated. Third, it can save time and increase ad effectiveness by automatically moving users between audiences as they take action. And fourth, it can reduce waste by running campaigns that market relevant content to your customers regardless of where they are in the conversion funnel.

And to help companies get the most out of campaigns, Predictive Budget Allocation also provides four key features: (1) it automatically distributes campaign budgets to top-performing ads; (2) it automates redistribution of ad dollars based on real-time performance; (3) it predicts ad performance to inform budget decisions and plan automation; and (4) it sets custom KPIs to trigger budget redistribution.

“Brands are just constantly sending messages out and trying to increase the size of that top part of the funnel to make sure they’re getting leads and potential customers,” Salonga says. “Once they go in, there’s a tendency for brands to lose sight of them or forget where exactly they are in the conversation and because of social you have this very interesting dialogue that happens [regarding] the relationship with the brand and its products with consumers. It’s easy to lose sight of, and if you don’t have live integrated databases coming in, you will most likely serve an irrelevant message.”

