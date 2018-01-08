NewVoiceMedia Names New CEO

The board of directors at NewVoiceMedia, a provider of cloud contact center and inside sales technology, has appointed Dennis Fois as the company's new CEO.

"I'm very pleased to announce the appointment of Dennis as the company's new CEO, responsible to take NewVoiceMedia through the next phase of its growth journey," said Guy Dubois, chairman of the board, in a statement. "I also want to thank Jonathan Gale for his dedication and efforts in taking NewVoiceMedia from an early stage company based in Basingstoke, UK, to a global cloud-based technology supplier with customers across Europe, North America, and Asia-Pacific, served from offices in the U.S., U.K., Germany, Poland, and Australia. During his tenure revenues have grown tenfold and the initial journey of global expansion has manifested itself in NewVoiceMedia being positioned by Gartner as a Leader in the Magic Quadrant for Contact Centre as a Service, Western Europe."

The company now serves more than 700 customers spanning six continents.

"Dennis brings more than 25 years of experience in international leadership, strategy, sales, and marketing in the technology and financial services markets," Dubois said. "During his most recent appointment as CEO of customer engagement software provider Rant & Rave, he successfully launched the brand and doubled the firm's revenues and profits. Having joined NewVoiceMedia 12 months ago, Dennis has been closely involved in defining the company's strategy as it moves into the next phase of its evolution and growth." "Our company has seen rapid growth and success, mainly based on our total commitment to helping our customers dramatically improve sales and deliver a better, more emotive customer experience," Fois said in a statement. "We operate in a multi-billion dollar market that is accelerating its transition to the cloud, and we have the only truly global platform that addresses requirements for both sales and service teams. Our immediate focus will be continued product differentiation, to scale operations, accelerate our already impressive growth trajectory and to continue to develop world-class customer success for our growing customer base."

