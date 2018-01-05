Phone2Action Partners with Community Brands

Phone2Action, a digital advocacy platform that connects citizens to lawmakers, and Community Brands, a provider of purpose-built solutions for associations and nonprofits, have partnered to offer digital advocacy capabilities to cause-based organizations. Community Brands will now offer Phone2Action's digital advocacy platform under the name Community Brands Advocacy.

"Community Brands continues to be at the forefront of identifying and providing the software and technology tools that bring value to associations and nonprofits," said Jeb Ory, CEO of Phone2Action, in a statement. "We are honored to be working with such a well-respected technology leader and look forward to helping their customers make a difference through digital advocacy."

Phone2Action's digital advocacy platform provides a portal for creating, launching, and sharing advocacy campaigns using email, text, Facebook, Twitter, and mobile devices. Once the campaign has been shared, stakeholders click on a campaign link, enter their address and ZIP code to identify the correct elected officials, then click a button to immediately send their lawmakers—at the local, state, and federal levels—messages using social media, email, or phone.

Under the partnership, Community Brands customers who use the YourMembership association management software, and everyone with a YourMembership account, will be able to access the Community Brands Advocacy technology when it's added to their accounts.

"Advocacy is extremely important to associations and nonprofits, as it not only leads to changes in legislation, but also drives member and donor engagement," said Melea Guilbault, vice president of channels and partners at Community Brands, in a statement. "Because Phone2Action has been a long-time partner of YourMembership, we have already built and implemented a baseline integration, and many of our customers are realizing the benefits of using advocacy campaigns to engage their members and donors to further their causes and missions. We look forward to providing this useful and valuable product to all our customers."

Print Version Page 1

To contact the editors, please email editor@destinationCRM.com