DialogTech Acquires Swydo

DialogTech has acquired Swydo, a provider of digital marketing dashboards, reports, and visualizations, enabling DialogTech users to view call analytics data alongside marketing and advertising performance data. Terms of the deal were not disclosed.

"DialogTech captures the most insightful marketing data on inbound calls and conversations, and we are excited to enable our customers to visualize their omnichannel data within DialogTech via Swydo-powered reports and dashboards," said Irv Shapiro, CEO of DialogTech, in a statement. "The addition of Swydo visualizations is another example of how DialogTech leads the way in helping marketers connect calls to the increasingly complex customer journey."

DialogTech provides businesses and agencies with insights and analytics data on inbound calls, which marketers use to optimize lead generation, grow revenue and personalize caller experiences in real time. With the addition of Swydo, DialogTech customers now have three powerful options to analyze their call data:

DialogTech Reports: Powered by Swydo, marketers can use a drop-and-drag editor to create omnichannel marketing reports and dashboards. In addition, users can include their Google Analytics, AdWords, Bing, Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, and MailChimp data to gain a holistic view of customer journeys.

AI-Driven Insights: DialogTech provides artificial intelligence and machine-learning technology that analyzes the entire context of calls to uncover hidden insights.

Seamless Integrations: DialogTech has built-in integrations with leading CRM, bid management, web analytics, and digital advertising platforms, so marketers can use the same tools to measure and optimize inbound calls that they use for online conversions.

DialogTech customers can access Swydo-powered reports within the DialogTech platform as part of its Dashboard Insights tool, which the company is offering for a limited time as a free 30-day trial. Swydo customers can add call analytics data from DialogTech to their reports and dashboards inside Swydo for a holistic view of marketing performance, both online and over the phone.

"We are thrilled to join the DialogTech team and combine our technologies and engineering resources to provide exceptional value to both our customer bases," said Jeroen Maljers, CEO of Swydo, in a statement. "DialogTech is the undisputed leader in call analytics, and our team was very impressed by DialogTech's vision and commitment to providing businesses and agencies with the actionable marketing analytics they need to succeed."

