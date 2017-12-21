Unbabel Simplifies CRM Translation

Unbabel has launched the Unbabel Marketplace, integrating its translation layer, complete with machine-learning translation with expert human refinement, with a number of CRM systems to help companies communicate with customers in any language.

"Not speaking a customer's language can have a negative impact across any business on brand, sales, support, customer satisfaction, and more. Enterprises and organizations are becoming increasingly aware that they can no longer operate without localizing for the markets they service," Unbabel Founder and CEO Vasco Pedro said in a statement. "Unbabel's Marketplace will offer plug-and-play functionality for every platform that sits between companies and their customers."

Among the tools included in the first round of integrations are Salesforce.com, Zendesk, Helpscout, Facebook, Marketo, Adobe Experience Manager, and Wordpress.

As more enterprises shift away from voice toward self-service, AI assistants, chat, and email for simple customer support requests, Unbabel is allowing all languages to be covered.

Unbabel for Video lets companies create content that is then seamlessly transcribed and translated into any language without losing its relevance.

Integrations with CMS and marketing automation systems allow enterprises to incorporate the transcription and translation of the video into existing workflows .

Unbabel is also applying the same approach to other content across a number marketing and e-commerce use cases, with an increasing array of integrations in this space to be launched in 2018. Integrations already planned for 2018 include Zendesk Chat, Hubspot, Microsoft Dynamics, and Yotpo, according to the company.

Print Version Page 1

To contact the editors, please email editor@destinationCRM.com