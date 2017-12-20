ShippingEasy Adds Product Recommendations to Its Customer Marketing Solution

ShippingEasy, a provider of cloud-based shipping, inventory management, and customer marketing solutions for e-commerce retailers, has added Product Recommendations to its platform. This new feature suggests other items that might be of interst to consumers based on other recent orders they've placed.

"ShippingEasy is committed to developing innovative ways for online merchants to earn repeat business, and our Product Recommendations is the newest feature in a line of unique tools that will allow them to do just that," said Katie May, CEO of ShippingEasy, in a statement. "Customized recommendations are sent automatically and can be used at every customer touchpoint, triggering impulse purchases and a higher order value."

The new feature allows e-commerce retailers to tailor recommendations to each of their unique customers via packing slips, confirmation emails, shipment notification emails, delivery follow-up emails, and Automated Marketing Emails, a tool ShippingEasy launched in October.

ShippingEasy's Product Recommendations is included as part of its Customer Marketing subscription.

