Subscribe Pro Integrates with Salesforce Commerce Cloud

Subscribe Pro has integrated its solutions with Salesforce.com's Commerce Cloud.

Subscribe Pro's integration empowers Commerce Cloud customers to achieve autoship, auto-replenishment, recurring billing, and automatic transactional notifications. Subscribe Pro takes advantage of Salesforce Commerce Cloud's feature set and allows users to handle subscription orders, discounting and coupon integrations, product pricing, and inventory all within the platform, while providing tokenized credit storage that works with virtually any payment gateway.

"User experience is everything today," said Garth Brantley, founder of Subscribe Pro, in a statement. "We have worked very hard to optimize the customer experience around subscriptions on the front end of the website, but we also provide best-in-class tools to help your customer service team deliver optimal customer experience across the many other touchpoints."

"Creating personalized, omnichannel experiences is now more important than ever for brands," said Kori O'Brien, senior vice president of independent software vendor sales at Salesforce, in a statement. "By leveraging the power of Commerce Cloud and the new integration from Subscribe Pro, customers will now be able to seamlessly integrate a subscription and recurring billing program into their website."