RedPoint Global Announces an Expanded Partnership with Acxiom

Customer engagement and data management provider RedPoint Global recently announced an expanded partnership with marketing services and technology provider Acxiom. The beefed-up alliance, which aims to give marketers a deeper understanding of customers to drive more personalized engagement, will provide RedPoint users with access to a continuous flow of third-party audience enhancement data via Acxiom’s AbiliTec people-based marketing solution.

“This announcement is an expansion of RedPoint Global’s and Acxiom’s existing partnership, which includes LiveRamp and Acxiom Marketing Services. The expansion of our partnership with Acxiom now gives RedPoint customers seamless access to a continuous flow of leading third-party audience enhancement data, AbiliTec, and leading data quality hygiene services,” says Dale Renner, CEO Of RedPoint Global.

The partnership expansion enables RedPoint users to activate Acxiom AbiliTec modules within the RedPoint user interface. From there, AbiliTec data will be used in tandem with existing RedPoint data to craft a single view of the customer that can be used to orchestrate customer engagement experiences throughout the customer life cycle, across all channels and devices.

“Leveraging Acxiom natively within the RedPoint customer data platform will provide better customer data management for marketing and CRM purposes, with immediate time-to-value,” Renner says. “We believe this partnership will enable a faster and more seamless experience for our customers who are seeking a true, real-time engagement experience with their customers.”

In general, the partnership aims to enable marketers to enhance their existing customer data with demographic, psychographic, and behavioral data, allowing them to deliver optimized customer engagement experiences across the enterprise. By delivering highly personalized, relevant experiences, the partnership aims to help marketers strengthen consumer loyalty to their brands.

“The tighter integration provided by our partnership will offer more opportunities for Acxiom and RedPoint Global customers, as there will be more choices on how they procure, integrate, and deploy data about their customers and prospects. Ultimately, this will enable companies using our platform to provide a better experience for their customers. Further, we will expand our joint offerings to include industry-specific solutions and geographic coverage,” Renner says.

“What makes this partnership offering unique is that both Acxiom and RedPoint have embraced open garden architectures for their respective solutions,” he adds. “An open garden allows our customers to take advantage of the most complete data available, combined with the leading customer engagement platform whether deployed in the cloud, on-premises, or hybrid. Our approach provides the most flexible, scalable and fastest speed-to-value solution in the market.”

