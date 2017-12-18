MindTickle Partners with Winning By Design

MindTickle, providers of sales readiness and training platforms, is partnering with Winning By Design, which offers sales training content to B2B organizations.

"Relying on rock star sales people doesn't work anymore. Modern B2B organizations must have a scientific approach to get 80 percent of reps to hit their targets," said Dominique Levin, managing partner at Winning By Design, in a statement. "We are thrilled to offer MindTickle's customers access to the Winning By Design Blueprints and Training Modules that we are now providing on the MindTickle platform. This content teaches [sales development reps, account executives, and customer success managers] core skills, such as how to write relevant emails that generate more meetings, how to create urgency and priority using impact and critical events, and how to orchestrate an up-sell. Our content and lessons are proven to drive improvement in rep performance, and when paired with MindTickle's engaging, skills-oriented approach, will lead to measurable results."

Through this partnership, 20 Winning By Design Sales Blueprints and Training Modules will be available to MindTickle customers. These include the following:

Five modules for SDRs teaching how to secure more meetings, how to deliver outbound emails and voicemails, as well as tips on outbound and inbound prospecting;

Ten modules for AEs covering creating priority and urgency in a deal, improve opportunity to close conversion and provide a new framework to limit discounting; and

Five modules for account managers and CSMs on how to orchestrate expansion opportunities by executing flawless kick-off meetings and executive impact reviews.

"We are delighted that Winning By Design has built out their great content on the MindTickle platform," said Jules Ehrlich, president of MindTickle, in a statement. "Whether our customers need a starting point or are looking to evolve their sales or coaching content, this out-of-the-box approach provides them with an accelerated way to do so."

Tradeshift, providers of a commerce platform, has already benefited from the integration of Winning By Design content inside MindTickle. To meet sales objectives, Tradeshift transformed its solution-oriented approach to include provocative selling techniques. This resulted in more value for clients and fostered more strategic relationships.

"The right sales methodology combined with impactful sales training content and a platform that allows for bite-sized learning proved key to improving rep performance for rookies and seasoned pros," said Adam Cleveland, senior director of global sales development, operations, and productivity at Tradeshift, in a statement.

