Gmelius Introduces Campaigns (Mail Merge)

Gmelius, a communication solution for Gmail/G Suite, today released a new Campaigns (Mail Merge) feature for its Business Tier email outreach solution.

"You can now save time and send bulk emails right from your Gmail account," said Raphael Bischof, chief technology officer at Gmelius, in a statement. "Unlike current mass-mailing solutions, Gmelius seamlessly integrates into your Gmail or G Suite account. Our customers can streamline and track the performance of their outreach processes by merging templates with information tailored to each of their contacts, taking personalization to the next level."