Bidalgo Partners with AppsFlyer on Attribution for Apple Search Ads

Bidalgo, a provider of ad creative automation software and services for app marketers, and AppsFlyer, a provider of mobile attribution and marketing analytics, today unveiled a Full-Funnel Attribution solution for Apple Search Ads that enables app marketers to run install campaigns on Apple Search Ads using Bidalgo's ad automation platform and AppsFlyer's consumer behavior measurement data throughout the entire consumer lifecycle, from ad impression to in-app spending.

"We know that Apple Search Ads account for a large percentage of all downloads through the App Store, making it an incredibly important channel for app marketers," said Peli Beeri, CEO of Bidalgo, in a statement. "At the same time, marketers face a difficult challenge in tracking their post-install events and attributing it back to the campaigns that they ran. Our partnership with AppsFlyer is critically important because it allows marketers to connect their Apple Search Ad campaigns to in-app revenue through a single platform."

Integrated with AppsFlyer and other measurement partners, Bidalgo's ad automation platform allows app marketers to analyze and manage their campaigns according to the complete marketing funnel, from the initial impression to post-install behaviors. By tracking campaign performance based on lifetime value and return on investment, marketers can optimize campaigns around variables such as keywords, targeting, bid rates, and more. Bidalgo also enables app marketers to optimize their campaigns through Facebook, Instagram, Google, and more.

Product Madness, a mobile gaming studio owned by Aristrocrat, used Bidalgo and AppsFlyer to automate advertising on Apple Search Ads for two of its titles, Heart of Vegas and Cashman Casino. By measuring the full-funnel attribution for its Apple Search Ads campaigns with AppsFlyer and optimizing creative accordingly with Bidalgo, Product Madness garnered three-day return on ad spend that was 40 percent higher on Apple Search Ads than other channels. This increased return enabled Product Madness to scale its Apple Search Ads campaigns more than three times with Bidalgo.

"App developers who are trying to compete in today’s environment require a data-driven framework for understanding the impact of their app marketing campaigns, and AppsFlyer is solving that challenge," said Elad Mashiach, vice president of partner development at AppsFlyer, in a statement. "By layering our industry-leading attribution data on top of Bidalgo's ad platform, Bidalgo has been quick to recognize the value developers can get from flexible, customizable views into all of the consumer behaviors affecting their Apple Search Ad campaigns."

Print Version Page 1

To contact the editors, please email editor@destinationCRM.com