Higher Logic Launches Winter 2017 Release

Higher Logic today launched its 2017 Winter Release, the latest updates to its online community platform. The release includes enhanced integration with Salesforce.com, personalization capabilities, including Topic Communities and personalized digests and activity feeds, and a fully integrated Higher Logic Workspace module for collaboration.

"By making online communities easier to manage and participate in, the 2017 Winter Release fosters deeper engagement and stronger relationships," said Higher Logic CEO Rob Wenger in a statement. "These relationships make renewals and upselling a logical step in a customer's journey, eliminating the need for an annual hard-sell. The insight Higher Logic provides about what truly motivates customers and members can also become the foundation for better decision making across the entire organization."

Higher Logic's integration with Salesforce.com allows users to edit their Salesforce profiles without leaving their Higher Logic Community, ensure the information they share with the community is up to date, and access to the most accurate customer information in Salesforce.

Topic Communities, a new type of community, provide members with personalized content categorized into topics. Members can choose topics, then Higher Logic will observe their activity and suggest other possible topics of interest. This allows for personalizing activity feeds and digest emails.

The Higher Logic Workspace module is now fully integrated into the Higher Logic platform so members enjoy a single interface for advanced collaboration.

