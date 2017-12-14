Groove.co Launches Gmail Add-On for Sales Reps

Groove.co, provider of a sales engagement platform, has released an add-on for Gmail through the G Suite Marketplace that allows Groove users to access data, email templates, and reminders without leaving Gmail on their mobile devices.

Users can also access contextual data from contacts, leads, and accounts who send them email and create personalized, automatic follow-up emails.

"Sales reps today are mobile and need applications that allow them to do their jobs from anywhere in the world," said Chris Rothstein, CEO of Groove.co, in a statement. "The Groove for Gmail add-on eliminates the need for users to leave their Gmail accounts to view data or send templated emails, providing them with an experience that seamlessly fits into their daily lives. Groove strives to empower users through its platform, and we are especially proud to be able to do so in partnership with Google."

