PossibleNOW and Scribe Software Announce Partnership

PossibleNOW, maker of the MyPreferences consent and preference management solution, and Scribe Software, which provides integration platform as a service (iPaaS), have announced a partnership that aims to help customers accelerate preference-data and application integration, particularly with the European Union’s General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) becoming enforceable in the spring.

“Scribe and PossibleNOW both operate in the broader digital marketing ecosystem and have products that are highly complementary,” says Ron Patrick, director of product architecture at PossibleNOW. “PossibleNOW wants to make it easier and faster for their customers to deploy MyPreferences within a large enterprise. On the Scribe side, the value of its integration platform is greatly enhanced by supporting the strategic business systems like MyPreferences that enterprises use. Through this partnership, both companies are looking to bring this complementary business benefit to their customers.”

PossibleNOW’s MyPreferences collects and manages customer consent and preferences for large enterprises, and by teaming with Scribe’s iPaaS, a cloud integration platform for cloud-to-cloud and on-premises data integration, MyPreferences will be able to seamlessly integrate with customers’ existing legacy and third-party systems to facilitate the collecting and disseminating of preference data across the enterprise, which enables compliance and improves the customer experience, Patrick says.

Under the partnership, MyPreferences will be able to leverage Scribe’s solution to connect to marketing automation solutions such as HubSpot, Marketo, Oracle Eloqua, and Silverpop; CRMs such as Microsoft Dynamics CRM, Salesforce, and SugarCRM; and ERPs such as Microsoft Dynamics (AX, NAV, GP), NetSuite, and SAP.

Patrick emphasizes that the partnership will help organizations comply with the GDPR, which, he notes, is intended to strengthen data protection and give people in the EU more control over their data. “GDPR raises the stakes for global companies related to how they manage customer consent, preferences, and their personal data,” he says. “PossibleNOW provides customers the ability to express their consent and communication preferences at all customer touch points while giving enterprises complete visibility to those preferences and related data in the operational systems. This approach requires a high level of connectivity to those systems, which the Scribe platform facilitates. This visibility enables companies to honor customer consent, preferences, and privacy while maintaining historical records that are essential to GDPR compliance.”

And, Patrick says, the need for such capabilities will only increase. “Today, we live in an increasingly digitized and virtualized global marketplace, and we are quickly shifting toward more stringent regulations and increasing levels of fines. GDPR is just the latest example of this shift with ePrivacy on the horizon and more to come. So, it is important to get ahead of these regulations with systems and processes that were built with ‘privacy by design’ that can adjust quickly to new regulations.”

