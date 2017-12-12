SAVO Group, a sales enablement solutions provider, has launched a context-rich web application for its SAVO|Knowledge Tree product.

SAVO acquired Knowledge Tree in June and now offers SAVO|KnowledgeTree as its basic sales enablement offering, in addition to the advanced SAVO solution. SAVO|KnowledgeTree now includes an intuitive and visual web application that orients sellers to a single view of all available content, with discovery of relevant assets. SAVO|KnowledgeTree content is powered by actionable artificial intelligence and draws context from Salesforce.com.

"Our strategy is to create best-of-breed capabilities as we drive market consolidation," said Jeremy Schultz, executive vice president of strategy at SAVO Group, in a statement. "In this case, we have taken the SAVO principle of immersive learning and introduced the concept into a basic sales enablement solution for the first time. SAVO|KnowledgeTree now delivers a more comprehensive sales enablement solution for those looking for a basic but complete sales enablement platform, in keeping with SAVO's established approach."

The new web app provides sellers with content and information that support the next-best action, all within a streamlined go-to environment for sellers. The web application federates content from across repositories, simplifying ongoing content management.

"Our consolidation strategy is to create optimal solutions for each segment of the market," said Jason Liu, CEO of SAVO Group, in a statement. "We're focused on adding value to customers and end users as we integrate companies and capabilities, not just rolling up companies."

