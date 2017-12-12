Engage Unveils Association Management Software

Engage, a web and mobile app developer, has launched its association management software (AMS), Engage AMS, an integrated solution that combines an AMS, content management system (CMS), and customer relationship management (CRM) for streamlining online interactions.

"Over the past three years, approximately 60 percent of our clients have been in the association space. It became clear that, especially for small-staff associations, there was a need for an AMS that was accessible, scalable, and customizable to fit their specific business needs. Given the success of our AMS website integrations and our Engage Sports registration system, it was a natural progression for us to develop Engage AMS to meet this growing need," said Rich Campbell, president of Engage, in a statement.

Engage AMS provides a combination of tools to simplify online association management, including the following:

A platform for integrating with third-party software, such as Microsoft Dynamics GP and QuickBooks;

A responsive interface that allows users to track companies, individuals, committees, board involvement, and member activity within a single dashboard;

A mobile-friendly design that adjusts to any screen size or mobile device;

A fully integrated AMS, CMS and CRM platform;

Implementation support from an in-house, professional services team; and

Support for more than 135 world currencies and multiple languages.

In addition, the subscription-based service also allows for built in technology, which can provide SEO reporting, accessibility reporting, and usability reporting.

