ConnectAndSell Integrates with Outreach

ConnectAndSell, a provider of sales acceleration technology,has partnered with Outreach to market a joint offering that integrates ConnectAndSell's advanced conversations-on-demand solution with Outreach's sales engagement platform.

"At ConnectAndSell, we believe that conversations matter. Our flagship product, Lightning, lets salespeople effortlessly connect with targeted decision-makers in minutes," Chris Beall, CEO of ConnectAndSell, said in a statement. "By combining ConnectAndSell's unmatched ability to deliver targeted live conversations on demand with Outreach's comprehensive sales engagement platform, together we enable every salesperson to execute at an unprecedented level of precision and productivity."

"Our team believes in giving our customers the tools they need to scale up and spend more time connecting with prospects. We're excited that this integration will help set our joint customers up for success," Greg Mushen, vice president of product development at Outreach, said in a statement.