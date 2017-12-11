Lexalytics Launches AI Assembler

Lexalytics, a provider of machine learning and artificial intelligence technology, today launched Lexalytics AI Assembler, a machine learning platform that simplifies and accelerates the process of gaining insights from the large quantity of natural language data.

Lexalytics is also launching a limited-availability beta release of Semantria Storage & Visualization, a content storage, aggregation, search, and reporting framework that provides business analysts and marketers a single access point to interact with their data.

AI Assembler is a pipeline for building machine learning-based, artificial intelligence applications for natural language processing. AI Assembler includes the following:

Multiple curated, machine learning algorithms for analyzing a variety of text data, from short, jargon-filled tweets to long, technical contracts and research papers;

Fully automated hyperparameter optimization of the machine learning algorithms; and

Operationalized AI incorporating standard processes (logging, undo/redo, maintenance of gold-standard test sets, structured maintenance and improvement of models, and rebuilding of independent models) to simplify, automate, and enforce key procedural action items.

Semantria Storage & Visualization gives customers a full-stack offering that connects Lexalytics' existing products, including AI Assembler, Salience, Semantria, and Semantria for Excel, with a flexible search and reporting framework. Semantria Storage & Visualization features include the following:

Rich filtering and search of processed content;

Content storage and aggregation with the capability of storing billions of documents in one place; and

Reporting and graphical representations of data insights to enable sharing across teams and departments, including templates for Tableau and other leading BI platforms.

"Lexalytics is the only vendor we've seen that can offer the flexibility that is required to support our complex product line," said Csaba Dancshazy, senior market research manager at Microsoft, in a statement. "We're working closely with both their technology and services organizations to push the bounds of what can be accomplished with social data. They have contributed to methodology with their expertise and have been creative and responsive in the development of features to meet our needs." "With today's announcement, Lexalytics is pioneering the field of words-first AI, offering our customers the same machine learning tools we use internally to power our text and sentiment analysis platforms, along with easy-to-use data storage and visualization tools to make the most of their data," said Jeff Catlin, CEO of Lexalytics, in a statement. "As data volumes continue to skyrocket and language continues to evolve, our customers have been asking for new ways to continue adding features while maintaining the accuracy they've come to expect from us: these new solutions are the answer."

