Agile CRM Launches Real Estate CRM

Agile CRM today launched Real Estate CRM to empower real estate agents, teams, brokerages, and property managers to track and manage customers, leads, listings, and deals from a single pane of glass.

"Real estate professionals face a unique set of challenges when it comes to customer relationship management. What they really need is a solution that boosts efficiency and streamlines the management of properties, listings, requests, and contacts, so they can close more deals at a faster rate," said Manohar Chapalamadugu, founder and CEO of Agile CRM, in a statement. "Our Real Estate CRM delivers endless flexibility to help users manage clients, showings, open houses, closings, and any activity associated with the buying and selling process."

Real Estate CRM allows users to connect their Multiple Listing Service (MLS) accounts to automatically load listings from within their CRM. It also features a built-in IDX website to help users generate leads and score top listings and access private and MLS listings. Users can also take advantage of the platform's built-in video emails.

Real Estate CRM includes enhanced flexibility for tracking and managing properties, allowing users to customize property types by geography, as well as include any defining parameters or attributes associated with that property type.

Real Estate CRM also enables automatic image watermarking and integration of 130 MLSs through ClearMLS.io. In addition, Real Estate CRM allows users to define simple, custom terms to tag onto any listing, property, or request. And, it integrates IDX so that users can list MLS properties on their websites directly.

