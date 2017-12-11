EspoCRM Adds BPM Functionality

EspoCRM has released an improved version of its CRM system that incorporates business process management. With the addition of business process management to EspoCRM, users can model and analyze their processes for improvement, optimization, and automation. It can identify where delays are occurring, where flows are converging and diverging, and optimize at every juncture. Logs and flowcharts can be produced, and the parameters and details of each flowchart can be examined and edited as needed. Each process can be started automatically and stopped manually. Every start and stop event is displayed within the flowchart. Gateways exhibit flows, convergences, and divergent pathways of existing projects and to plan for future endeavors. Print Version Page 1 To contact the editors, please email editor@destinationCRM.com Every month, CRM magazine covers the customer relationship management industry and beyond. To subscribe, please visit http://www.destinationCRM.com/subscribe/