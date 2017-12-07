RedPoint Global Releases RedPoint Data Management 8.0

RedPoint Global recently announced the availability of RedPoint Data Management 8.0 within the RedPoint Customer Data Platform. The new capability is designed to help companies rein in massive amounts of data from a wide range of customer touch points to build a unified customer profile. All of this is done in an "open-garden environment," an approach that, RedPoint Global says, "lets you leverage existing marketing technologies and extend the life of those systems while easily incorporating new best-of-breed solutions."

"We are extending the platform simply around open-garden connectivity—that is something that really resonates with our customers and specifically our marketing users," says Todd Hinton, vice president of engineering at RedPoint Global. "Marketers traditionally do not have the ability to be able to connect with the vast amount of data services that are available within their organization. This open connectivity that we're enabling them to do this is essentially future-proofing their investment."

RedPoint Data Management 8.0 has three key features. First are RESTful Web Services capabilities, designed to power and simplify customer data and data quality projects, through automation that allows for real-time and incremental changes, and design flexibility that supports the use of multiple web services.

The second is universal cloud support—including platforms, environments and databases—that delivers performance and connectivity in every cloud, on-premises, or hybrid environment that customers want. Customers can use Amazon AWS, Microsoft Azure, Google Cloud, or their own private cloud and have RedPoint support databases, file systems, and Big Data services.

The third feature is the ability to easily handle more enterprise systems with CRM and back-office native connections as well as data warehouse performance improvements. Connector tools provide better connectivity with enterprise back-office message services.

"You want to make sure that you're marketing with the golden record; you want to make sure that you have the best set of data that you can possibly get, and you can't compile that golden record of your customer unless you have access to all the different data sources that they may touch," Hinton says. "To be able to ingest that effectively and act on it is what's really important."

Print Version Page 1

To contact the editors, please email editor@destinationCRM.com