Sprinklr Partners with Reddit

Sprinklr, providers of a social platform for managing customer experiences at scale, is partnering with Reddit to help companies access historical and real-time Reddit data, send and receive private messages, and publish to subreddits, all within Sprinklr's platform.

Companies can now use Sprinklr to listen to what customers are saying, analyze trending topics and manage Reddit customer care directly through the Sprinklr platform.

Previously, companies had to engage on Reddit natively. Now, with access to Reddit via Sprinklr, they can engage with Reddit users directly from the Sprinklr platform and access current and historical Reddit data to enable communication and analyze brand sentiment.

Through Reddit's integration into the Sprinklr platform, users can do the following:

Analyze topic-specific pages for relevant and actionable insights on customer care issues. Automatically route service issues to the correct agent and send and receive private Reddit messages, images and links, all within Sprinklr.

Access real time and historical data around trends, audience reactions, and key topics across the Reddit community. Reveal consumer opinions that improve decisions around product development.

Listen to, monitor, and analyze conversations in real time for warnings about potentially damaging messages for early response and mitigation.

Anticipate how audiences, including competitors' audiences, will react to new advertising campaigns, events, and marketing content. Dynamically segment key audiences for intelligent targeting and measure the reach, relevance, and conversions of advertisements on Reddit.

Reach, engage, and listen to their customers on more than 25 social channels via Sprinklr's unified platform.

"As home to the most diverse and authentic conversations on the internet, Reddit is a trove of consumer insights and an increasingly valuable component of any brand's social and engagement strategy," said Alex Riccomini, director of business development and media partnerships at Reddit, in a statement. "We're excited to partner with Sprinklr to offer their users access to business-impacting monitoring, tracking, and engagement functionality for the Reddit community."

"This integration takes a process that was previously time-consuming and siloed – accessing Reddit data, sending Reddit messages, and publishing to subreddits – and simplifies it so companies can centralize customer engagements across social media channels on one platform," said Elizabeth Closmore, vice president of product evangelism and partnerships at Sprinklr, in a statement. "We're looking forward to supporting Reddit as it increasingly becomes an invaluable channel for brands to reach, engage, and listen to their customers."

