Hootsuite Expands Partnership with Adobe

Hootsuite is joining the Adobe Exchange Partner Program at the Premier level as a preferred social media management solutions provider.

This partnership brings together solutions from both Adobe and Hootsuite to provide insight into the customer journey. Hootsuite will be working closely with Adobe to bring new solutions to market that will enable customers to leverage social across their organizations. This announcement follows the recent integration with Adobe Creative Cloud, as the Hootsuite and Adobe relationship continues to expand.

"We are thrilled to continue to expand our relationship with Adobe, bringing powerful new integrations that will help Adobe Experience Cloud customers leverage social in meaningful ways," said Matt Switzer, senior vice president of strategy and corporate development at Hootsuite, in a statement. "This tight integration between two market leaders results in more customer value from both of our solutions." "Social media is transformational for our customers and a vital channel for delivering amazing digital experiences," said Cody Crnkovich, head of platform partners and strategy at Adobe, in a statement. "Hootsuite is a market leader in enterprise social media management, and we look forward to working with them to create unique integrated solutions across Adobe Experience Cloud."

As a preferred social media management solutions partner, Hootsuite's solutions will be tightly integrated with present and future Adobe solutions. Current Hootsuite integrations in Adobe Experience Cloud include Adobe Experience Manager, Adobe Analytics, and Adobe Experience Manager Livefyre.

