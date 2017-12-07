Smaato Integrates Oracle Moat for In-App Ad Viewing

Smaato, providers of a real-time mobile advertising platform, has integrated Oracle's Moat into its iOS and Android SDKs, allowing advertisers to transact on viewable, in-app impressions across mobile video, interstitial, and banner ad formats.

"Advertisers are rapidly moving their digital ad dollars to in-app, and in-app ad viewability has become a top priority for them," said Georg Fiegen, chief operations officer at Smaato, in a statement. "Bundling viewability into Smaato's SDKs simplifies the process of measuring ad inventory viewability, which is key for publishers who want to unlock greater revenue opportunities with premium brands." "We're excited to work with Smaato and look forward to continuing efforts as part of a larger industry coalition to ensure that open-source initiatives that we support deliver high-quality measurement," said Jonah Goodhart, senior vice president of Oracle Data Cloud and Moat's co-founder, in a statement.

As a member of the IAB Tech Lab's Open Measurement Working Group, Smaato is also supporting the development of an open-source SDK that will enable publishers to work with multiple viewability vendors without multiple SDK integrations. Full integration with the Open Measurement SDK is expected by early 2018.

Print Version Page 1

To contact the editors, please email editor@destinationCRM.com