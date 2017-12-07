SavvyCube 2 E-commerce Analytics Tool Released

SavvyCube, an ecommerce analytics provider, has released version 2 of its analytics solution for Magento-based online stores.
SavvyCube 2 merges product, customer, and sales data from Magento, along with traffic data from Google Analytics and transaction fees data from PayPal. More data sources are expected to be added in future updates.
SavvyCube 2 introduces the following features:
"I think our customers will love the new design and new features of SavvyCube 2," said Alexander Shymanets, SavvyCube's founder, in a statement. "Our main goal with SavvyCube 2 is to equip ecommerce businesses with sophisticated yet affordable analytics tools. We believe this will empower merchants to up their game and make their decisions more data-driven."