SavvyCube 2 E-commerce Analytics Tool Released

SavvyCube, an ecommerce analytics provider, has released version 2 of its analytics solution for Magento-based online stores.

SavvyCube 2 merges product, customer, and sales data from Magento, along with traffic data from Google Analytics and transaction fees data from PayPal. More data sources are expected to be added in future updates.

SavvyCube 2 introduces the following features:

A completely redesigned interface;

A dashboard that provides a high-level overview of store performance, including charts for revenue breakdown, purchase funnel, abandoned carts, purchase channels, devices, and top countries;

Product and customer profiles that depict how each product has been selling and how each customer has been purchasing over time;

Advanced reports that drill down into the data by multiple dimensions, metrics, and attributes and can be exported into CSV files; and

The ability to connect multiple Magento stores and Magento installations to analyze each store individually or view the combined analytics for them all.

"I think our customers will love the new design and new features of SavvyCube 2," said Alexander Shymanets, SavvyCube's founder, in a statement. "Our main goal with SavvyCube 2 is to equip ecommerce businesses with sophisticated yet affordable analytics tools. We believe this will empower merchants to up their game and make their decisions more data-driven."

