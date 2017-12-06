Cirrus Insight Acquires Attach.io, Expands Gmail Capabilities

Cirrus Insight has acquired Attach.io, bringing email tracking, meeting scheduling, follow-up alerts, and drip campaigns into the email inboxes of its users. Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed. Designed with real-time analytics, Attach.io empowers users to track exactly what happens once they share documents, including PDFs, Word documents, and PowerPoint presentations, via email. "Approximately 5 billion email attachments are sent out every day, but senders have had no way of knowing whether the recipient opened or viewed their attachments," said Brandon Bruce, chief operating officer at Cirrus Insight, in a statement. "Now, we're effectively solving that problem with the tracking platform Attach.io provides." Attach.io uses real-time analytics to track the following: When an attachment is opened;

Who opened the attachment;

Which pages within the attachment the recipient visited;

How the recipient read through the attachment and what he focused on;

Which links they opened;

With whom they shared the attachments; and

How much time recipients spent on each page or slide. Bruce says the functionality Attach.io provides is a big win for those who send proposals, pitch decks, and presentations. "It works with any type of document, even very large files," Bruce said. "For companies that use Salesforce, the tracking data is synced to leads and contacts in the CRM, and if the user is sending a contract, he or she can get a legally binding e-signature using Attach.io's built-in integration with HelloSign." The Attach.io acquisition comes as Cirrus Insight also rolls out a version of its email productivity platform that can be used by any Gmail user. "You no longer have to have a Salesforce license to utilize Cirrus Insight in Gmail," Bruce explained. "Any Gmail user can take advantage of our most popular features, including seeing when recipients open your emails; creating reusable email templates; sending email blasts to up to 500 people at a time; setting follow-up reminders; scheduling emails to send in the future; and building drip campaigns to automatically stay in touch with prospects and customers. "We currently serve users in Gmail and Outlook as well as iOS and Android, all of whom use Cirrus Insight to connect to Salesforce," Bruce continued. "We're now expanding our target market beyond the 10 million or so people who use Salesforce in an effort to serve more of the 1 billion active Gmail users." While the Cirrus Insight productivity product will work initially with Gmail, there are plans to support Outlook users in early 2018. In the meantime, Outlook users can use Cirrus Insight to connect with Salesforce.