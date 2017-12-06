CallTrackingMetrics Integrates with Shopify

CallTrackingMetrics has integrated its call tracking and management software with multichannel commerce provider Shopify, giving retailers ultimate control and visibility over order-related communications.

Connecting CallTrackingMetrics with Shopify provides caller order history as calls come in, automating return calls and text messages, and identifying buyer preferences in real time.

"Combining forces with Shopify means that e-commerce businesses can gain valuable attribution data to help optimize marketing campaigns and provide a seamless, smart shopping experience for their customers. Typically these have been two separate pieces of the buyer journey, and we are thrilled to integrate them into a single solution," said Todd Fisher, co-founder and chief operations officer of CallTrackingMetrics, in a statement.

This integration is available through the Shopify App Store.

