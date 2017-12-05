Sprout Social Acquires Simply Measured

Sprout Social, a provider of social media management, analytics and advocacy solutions, has acquired social analytics firm Simply Measured, expanding its current social media analytics offering. Terms of the deal were not disclosed.

"Bringing Simply Measured into Sprout's portfolio is a pivotal moment for us and our valued customers," said Justyn Howard, CEO and co-founder of Sprout Social, in a statement. "We've long admired Simply Measured and their approach to technology and innovation, so we are happy to welcome their passionate, talented team members and unique tools to Sprout."

Sprout and Simply Measured integrate across a number of social networks to offer actionable insights from social data. Both are Twitter Official Partners.

"Sprout Social's acquisition of Simply Measured strengthens its position in the market by bringing together leading engagement and analytics solutions," said Zach Hofer-Shall, director of ecosystem at Twitter, in a statement. "The combined offering will fulfill many brands' needs today: a data-centric approach to social media management, all through one end-to-end product."

As the integration unfolds, Sprout and Simply Measured customers will continue to have access to both solutions. The company's global headquarters will remain in Chicago, with Simply Measured's Seattle office serving as a west coast hub alongside Sprout's San Francisco outpost.

Print Version Page 1

To contact the editors, please email editor@destinationCRM.com