Blis Introduces Smart Trends

Blis, a provider of location data technology, has introduced Smart Trends for analyzing consumer behavior, from audience profiling, to exposure, to attribution, by capturing and activating mobile movement data.

Smart Trends offers robust in-store consumer behavioral insights and in-store comparison of multiple location types and brands, allowing marketers to break down demographic, contextual, time/day, and device type analysis, as well as compare behavior of user groups side by side. It is powered by mobile movement data, a passively collected data set that overlays device ID, longitude and latitude, and timestamp data. This passive data set is then merged with a wide range of behavioral data to create a consumer profile.

"Mobile movement data provided by Smart Trends plays a pivotal role in allowing brands to gain a fuller, richer view of their customers, such as where they go and how they interact with competitive brands. These insights can be used to make game changing strategic decisions about products they carry, store location and advertising campaigns," said Greg Isbister, CEO and founder of Blis, in a statement.

