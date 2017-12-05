Lavi Web App Helps Retailers Visualize the Customer Journey

Lavi Industries has launched a virtual tour for retailers, featuring an interactive look at top solutions for an optimized in-store environment. The tour includes queue management technologies, people counting and analytics systems, crowd control and signage solutions, and store fixtures and merchandising systems in a sample retail environment, layered with a wide range of Lavi solutions to optimize retail queues, enhance service delivery, and improve overall store performance.

Lavi designed the virtual tour to help retailers visualize how stores can perform better with a holistic approach to the customer journey. It places a special emphasis on queue management and customer satisfaction, whether needing help from a store associate, waiting for a dressing room, picking up merchandise ordered online, or waiting to check out.

"Layer upon layer, the solutions and strategies retailers put in place ultimately drive total store performance," said Perry Kuklin, director of marketing at Lavi Industries, in a statement. "At Lavi Industries, we focus on helping retailers address critical areas that impact the customer experience, staff productivity, impulse sales, and in-store conversion rates."

Print Version Page 1

To contact the editors, please email editor@destinationCRM.com