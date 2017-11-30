Acxiom Partners with 4INFO

Acxiom, providers of a marketing data foundation, is partnering with 4INFO to deliver location-based audience segments.

The data-as-a-service solution that the two firms are developing combines 4INFO's Predictive Visitors audience segments with Acxiom data to create location-informed targeting segments for digital campaigns. 4INFO's highly predictive data has been carefully combined with Acxiom's consumer data and ubiquitous identity graph, enabling instantaneous connection to more than 500 partners in the digital ecosystem.

"In this busiest of advertising seasons, these new, actionable target segments allow retailers and other marketers to create location-based audiences and deliver highly relevant messaging to consumers," stated Rick Erwin, president of Acxiom Audience Solutions, in a statement. "According to the Mobile Marketing Association, 78 percent of marketers have increased their spending on location-based mobile advertising based on foot traffic data. This new offering enables marketers to leverage this trend by making it safe and easy to reach specific audiences across any connected device."

4INFO starts with historical location data from billions of data points seen on more than 300 million unique devices, then applies a deep learning process that finds location, device, and app usage patterns to predict future visitation. 4INFO's Predictive Visitors audience segmentation functionality predicts likelihood to visit.

"By using 4INFO's predictive visitation information combined with demographic, purchase, or propensity data from Acxiom, brands are equipped to deliver more relevant ads that will provide tangible benefits to consumers," noted Tim Jenkins, CEO of 4INFO, in a statement. "The combination of our Privacy by Design methodology and Acxiom's industry-leading ethical data use practices ensures personally identifiable consumer information will be protected and removed in the process to create these audiences."

