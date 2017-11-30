Swrve Extends Mobile Customer Interaction Platform

Swrve, a provider of cross-platform customer interaction for sales, marketing, and operations, has extended its platform to support Digital Media Streaming platforms, including Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, and Amazon Fire TV.

With this release, Swrve enables streaming video-on-demand (SVOD) companies' customers to deliver rich-media, personalized campaigns on over-the-top platforms.

"The media landscape has changed dramatically over recent years with the decline of pay TV and rise of OTT," said Christopher Dean, CEO of Swrve, in a statement. "Media companies need to build direct relationships with their viewers, deliver the right interactions at the right moment in time, and drive revenue. With this announcement, media companies can know and grow customer relationships across all the platforms customer use today."

This new release integrates the following three core elements in one real-time platform:

Customer Intention Engine, making every fragment of customer viewing, from the first interaction years ago to the last interaction minutes ago, is structured, available, and actionable. This uniquely deep behavioral segmentation reveals customer intent.

Customer Interaction Engine, delivering uniquely personalized cross-platform customer communications across a variety of channels, including native mobile, desktop, and mobile internet/email, and now SVOD OTT platforms, including Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, and Amazon Fire TV.

Behavioral Automation, for interacting in context with every customer. Set up Swrve to onboard every new user, nurture usage during free trials, suggest new things they should try, cross-sell and upsell existing customers, or re-engage subscribers who might be slipping away.

Campaigns promoting subscription packages can be shown at specified times in the OTT experience to those audiences with the highest intent to purchase and integrate seamlessly with the payment process. These campaigns can be A/B tested.

In addition, other channels, including native mobile (push and in-app messaging) and email, can be added to lifecycle marketing efforts, helping with onboarding, feature discovery, and even re-engagement after churn.

