Innovid Acquires Taykey

Innovid, providers of a video marketing platform, will acquire real-time data intelligence company Taykey to provide companies with new insights into the impact of contextual relevance on video engagement. Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed.

This acquisition combines Innvoid's video engagement and performance data from more than 500 billion video ad views with Taykey's dataset of contextual intelligence across hundreds of millions of digital activities per day. The combined technology will help companies realize the correlation between relevant content and video ad performance.

"There is massive opportunity for marketers to gain higher performance by leveraging real-time contextual intelligence for video content as a factor in how they plan, optimize, and ultimately deliver video creative at scale," said Zvika Netter, CEO and co-founder of Innovid, in a statement. "That's why this acquisition is so exciting for us. It enhances the breadth of insights that Innovid's media-agnostic platform already delivers to brands, drives more effective video marketing, and provides an additional input for data-driven video strategies." "Taykey's mission has been to provide companies with actionable intelligence by analyzing hundreds of millions of digital activities in real time," said Amit Avner, CEO and founder of Taykey, in a statement. "We are thrilled that this powerful dataset can now be activated across the world's largest video marketing platform, serving over one third of all video ads."

