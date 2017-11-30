Bigtincan Acquires Contondo

Bigtincan, a provider of mobile artificial intelligence-powered sales enablement automation, has acquired Contondo, a provider of sales enablement automation tools that focus on the discovery and classification of available sales and service content, while enhancing measurement and improving ROI. Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed.

Contondo's data science team and core technology will be incorporated into the Bigtincan Hub Sales Enablement Automation Platform.

"Contondo has created a powerful ontology using advanced data science to classify available content, as well as analyze alignment between content and pipeline to illuminate value," said Aviv Ben Zeev, Contondo's co-founder and CEO, in a statement. "Bigtincan sees specialized technology acquisitions like Contondo as a key strategy to accelerating our global business and further developing our SalesAI technology suite," said David Keane, co-founder and CEO of Bigtincan, in a statement. "The data science team at Contondo has done amazing things, and we expect to continue to add value to our platform."

Print Version Page 1

To contact the editors, please email editor@destinationCRM.com