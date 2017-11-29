Black Ink Technologies Launches EyeOn Demand: Customer

Black Ink Technologies, provider of a cloud-based analytics solution specifically designed for the power equipment industry, has launched a EyeOn Demand: Customer, a CRM app for salespeople.

Users of EyeOn Demand: Customer can, in less than three clicks, set up product demonstrations, track call history, email directly from the system, set up on-site visits with customers, and view locations on a geo-map. The user's dashboard provides a snapshot of progress towards sales goals and highlights next-best activities to pursue. The CRM solution can immediately identify, based on past average time between specific customer purchases, if the account is in active or dormant, helping understand how to upsell or re-acquire.

Optional advanced analytics and reporting are available to see the sales pipeline and the next-likely purchase by product and timeframe. The purchase timeframe also shows the right time to connect with customers, opportunities by product mix within each customer's portfolio, indicating how much time has elapsed since a certain product has been purchased, or areas where even a high-value customer has never purchased from a certain product category.